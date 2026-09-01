The Paintings of Leonard Peltier

October 4th, Sunday, 2 to 7 pm

When: Sunday, October 4, 2–7 PM

Where: Fifteenth Street Friends Meeting House, 15 Rutherford Place, Manhattan at 15th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, two avenues east of Union Square

Optional RSVP

After spending 50 years held in Federal Prisons, Leonard Peltier has finally returned home to the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwa Nation in North Dakota.

The Indigenous activist and elder from the American Indian Movement, a political prisoner for five decades, emerged into the daylight on February 18, 2025, released by a grant of clemency from President Biden, who commuted his sentence to home confinement. While in prison, Leonard began to paint. His life and his people shine through his creations.

At the Fifteenth Street Friends Meeting House in New York City, a selection of his works will be on display, trucked here by his son and grandson from North Dakota. People will gather on Sunday, October 4th, starting with greetings and song at 2 pm, along with members of Leonard’s family. Leonard has been invited to attend, but tough restrictions administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on his travel remain in place.

If the BOP grants a furlough, Leonard intends to make the trip. If Leonard’s furlough to NYC is not approved, he will appear on the movie-size Zoom screen that the Friends use for their Sunday meditation in this historic Quaker Meeting House. Peltier family members will be in attendance.

Hosted by the Church of Stop Shopping and by the Ad Hoc Indigenous Affairs and the Arts committees of the 15th Street Quaker Meeting House, we are honored to spend time with the artwork, longtime New York advocates and native friends, and in some way, the person of our teacher and friend, Leonard Peltier.

Kicking off the viewing at 2 pm, Reverend Billy and Savitri D and the Stop Shopping Choir perform, followed by musicians and drummers offering a soundtrack for viewing the paintings, on display till 7 pm in the meeting house and lobby.

Let my unheard voice be heard.

Let me speak in my heart and the words be heard

whispering on the wind to millions,

to all who care,

to all with ears to hear

and hearts to beat as one

with mine.

Put your ear to the earth,

and hear my heart beating there.

Put your ear to the wind

and hear me speaking there.

We are the voice of the earth,

of the future,

of the Mystery.

Hear us!”

― Leonard Peltier, Prison Writings

*Leonard Peltier’s work will be for sale on site.

Meanwhile, Minnegasco, an indie music duo will be releasing the “Bow & Arrow” single soon that raises awareness of the chokecherry massacre in Farmington NM



Minnegasco (has been stirring up a curious intersection of underground buzz and theatrical intrigue with their new single, “Tar Mazzan” featuring James Mercer:

Broadway World: MINNEGASCO Releases New Single TAR MAZZAN



This Broadway World article features a video band member Dru Arstark made for $10, cost of 3 thrift store dolls

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The Unbroken Line

Reframes history not as isolated victories, but as an uninterrupted continuum of working-class and civil rights struggle connecting yesterday’s fights directly to today’s movements

January

Week 1

January 1, 1863: The Emancipation Proclamation takes effect, legally freeing millions of enslaved people in Confederate territory, driven by generations of resistance.

January 3, 1931: The Food Riot of England, Arkansas occurs, where 500 starving farmers demand food from local merchants during the Great Depression, forcing national relief conversations.

January 5, 1914: Henry Ford introduces the $5 minimum day to curb high labor turnover, a corporate concession forced by growing industrial worker radicalism.

Week 2

January 8, 1811: The German Coast Uprising begins in Louisiana, led by Charles Deslondes; it stands as one of the largest organized slave revolts in U.S. history.

January 11, 1912: The Bread and Roses Strike begins in Lawrence, Massachusetts, as immigrant women textile workers walk out, demanding bread (wages) and roses (quality of life).

January 15, 1929: Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta, Georgia, entering a world he would fundamentally shake through the civil rights movement.

Week 3

January 17, 1893: Queen Liliʻuokalani of Hawaii is overthrown by American sugar planters backed by U.S. Marines, a stark act of corporate imperialism.

January 20, 2025: Indigenous rights activist and AIM leader Leonard Peltier has his life sentence commuted, ending nearly 50 years of imprisonment after decades of global civil rights campaigns.

January 21, 1919: The Great Lawrence Textile Strike kicks off, securing a 48-hour work week and wage increases for 30,000 diverse workers.

Week 4

January 27, 1854: The Klamath River massacres begin in California, as white settlers attack Yurok villages, destroying lives and lifeways for gold and land speculation.

January 29, 1863: The Bear River Massacre occurs in Idaho, where the U.S. Army massacres over 250 Shoshone people, an under-reported atrocity of Western expansion.

January 30, 1834: President Andrew Jackson uses federal troops for the first time in a labor dispute, crushing a strike of construction workers on the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal.

February

Week 5

February 1, 1960: Four Black college students stage a sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, igniting a wave of youth-led anti-segregation protests.

February 4, 1913: The West Virginia coal miners’ strike erupts into violence when operators drive an armored train (the “Bull Moose Special”) through a striker tent colony, firing machine guns.

February 6, 1919: The Seattle General Strike begins, as 65,000 workers shut down the entire city for five days in solidarity with shipyard laborers, demonstrating massive worker unity.

Week 6

February 11, 1937: The Flint Sit-Down Strike ends in a historic victory; United Auto Workers (UAW) force General Motors to recognize the union, revolutionizing labor tactics.

February 13, 1921: The Black Star Line’s ship SS Antonio Maceo sets sail, a monumental achievement in Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) movement.

February 14, 1903: Mother Jones organizes the “Children’s Crusade,” a march of child textile workers from Pennsylvania to New York to protest the horrors of child labor.

Week 7

February 17, 1906: Radical labor leaders Big Bill Haywood, Charles Moyer, and George Pettibone are illegally kidnapped by Idaho authorities to stand trial for a mining executive’s murder, sparking nationwide labor protests.

February 20, 1934: The Southern Tenant Farmers Union (STFU) organizes interracial sharecropper strikes across Arkansas, defying the deep racial divides of the Jim Crow South.

February 21, 1965: Malcolm X is assassinated at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem, silencing a fierce, uncompromising voice for Black liberation and human rights.

Week 8

February 23, 1917: The Black community of East St. Louis mobilizes against oppressive working conditions, preceding the horrific race riots orchestrated by white mobs later that summer.

February 25, 1870: Hiram Rhodes Revels is sworn in as the first Black U.S. Senator, representing Mississippi during the brief, radical window of Reconstruction.

February 27, 1973: The American Indian Movement (AIM) occupies Wounded Knee, South Dakota, demanding the fulfillment of broken treaties and an end to Bureau of Indian Affairs corruption.

March

Week 9

March 1, 1968: The East L.A. Chicano blowouts begin, as thousands of Mexican-American students walk out of high schools to protest systemic racism and unequal education.

March 3, 1913: The Woman Suffrage Procession takes place in Washington, D.C., where thousands march for the vote, braving harassment from hostile onlookers.

March 5, 1770: The Boston Massacre claims the life of Crispus Attucks, a man of African and Native descent, who becomes the first casualty of the American Revolution.

Week 10

March 8, 1908: 15,000 women garment workers march through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights, inspiring the first International Women’s Day.

March 11, 1897: The Leadville Miners’ Strike in Colorado ends after months of bitter cold and military occupation, proving the extreme lengths corporations would go to crush unions.

March 15, 1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson delivers his “We Shall Overcome” speech, forced by the brutal violence unleashed on civil rights marchers in Selma.

Week 11

March 17, 1966: Cesar Chavez leads the United Farm Workers on a historic 300-mile march from Delano to Sacramento, bringing the plight of migrant laborers to the national stage.

March 20, 1905: A catastrophic boiler explosion at the Grover Shoe Factory in Massachusetts kills 58 workers, exposing the deadly negligence of industrial safety laws.

March 21, 1937: The Ponce Massacre occurs in Puerto Rico, where peaceful nationalist marchers are fired upon by colonial police under U.S.-appointed Governor Blanton Winship.

Week 12

March 25, 1911: The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire in New York City kills 146 garment workers, mostly young immigrant women, sparking an outrage that rewrote factory safety standards.

March 27, 1930: Over 35,000 unemployed workers march through New York City in a massive demonstration organized by Unemployed Councils demanding unemployment insurance.

March 29, 1941: The historic labor strike at the Allis-Chalmers manufacturing plant peaks, showcasing the power of CIO unions to halt industrial production during wartime mobilization.

April

Week 13

April 1, 1946: Over 400,000 United Mine Workers walk out in a nationwide strike for better health benefits and safety funds, crippling industrial infrastructure until their demands are met.

April 4, 1968: Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, while standing in solidarity with striking Black sanitation workers.

April 6, 1832: The Black Hawk War begins, as Sauk and Fox Indians under Chief Black Hawk cross the Mississippi River to reclaim their ancestral homelands from white encroachers.

Week 14

April 9, 1912: Lucy Parsons, legendary anarchist and labor organizer, delivers a radical speech in Chicago demanding direct action against industrial capitalism.

April 12, 1864: The Fort Pillow Massacre occurs in Tennessee, where Confederate troops under Nathan Bedford Forrest slaughter surrendered Black Union soldiers.

April 14, 1886: The Great Southwest Railroad Strike peaks as Jay Gould brings in the state militia and strikebreakers to crush the Knights of Labor.

Week 15

April 16, 1916: The Arizona copper miners’ strike ends in a hard-fought victory for the Western Federation of Miners, setting a precedent for collective bargaining in the Southwest.

April 17, 1965: The Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organize the first major national march against the Vietnam War in Washington, D.C., drawing 25,000 people.

April 20, 1914: The Ludlow Massacre: Colorado National Guard and John D. Rockefeller’s private guards machine-gun and burn a tent colony of striking miners, killing 21 people, including 11 children.

Week 16

April 24, 1894: Coxey’s Army, a protest march of unemployed workers led by Jacob Coxey, arrives in Washington, D.C., to demand federal job creation programs.

April 26, 1886: Tens of thousands of workers across Chicago organize mass meetings that directly lay the groundwork for the nationwide Eight-Hour Day strike movement.

April 29, 1899: The Coeur d’Alene mining confrontation peaks when striking miners blow up a corporate mill, leading to a brutal federal military occupation and the creation of bullpen stockades.

May

Week 17

May 1, 1886: More than 300,000 workers across the U.S. walk off their jobs in a coordinated strike, demanding the establishment of the eight-hour workday, cementing May Day worldwide.

May 3, 1963: Birmingham police turn high-pressure fire hoses and attack dogs on young Black civil rights demonstrators during the Children’s Crusade.

May 4, 1886: The Haymarket Affair occurs in Chicago; a peaceful labor rally turns deadly when a bomb is thrown, leading to the judicial framing and execution of anarchist labor leaders.

Week 18

May 8, 1970: The Hard Hat Riot occurs in New York City, where construction workers attack students protesting the Vietnam War, showing the complex fractures within the working class.

May 11, 1894: The Pullman Strike begins near Chicago, as rail car workers walk out against steep wage cuts paired with stagnant corporate housing rents.

May 14, 1970: Jackson State killings occur, as police open fire on Black students protesting the Vietnam War and systemic racism, killing two and wounding twelve.

Week 19

May 17, 1954: The Supreme Court rules in Brown v. Board of Education, declaring state laws establishing separate public schools for Black and white students unconstitutional.

May 19, 1920: The Battle of Matewan occurs in West Virginia; striking miners clash with Baldwin-Felts detective agencies trying to evict mining families, leaving 10 dead.

May 20, 1913: The United Mine Workers launch a massive strike in the coalfields of southern West Virginia, enduring months of corporate-sponsored terror.

Week 20

May 24, 1883: The Brooklyn Bridge opens; twenty-one workers died during its dangerous construction, their sacrifices unacknowledged by the corporate robber barons celebrating the feat.

May 26, 1937: The Battle of the Overpass occurs; Ford Motor Company security guards brutally beat Walter Reuther and other UAW organizers distributing union literature.

May 31, 1921: The Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre: A white mob invades, burns, and bombs the wealthy Black district of Greenwood from airplanes, murdering hundreds and erasing Black wealth.

June

Week 21

June 1, 1924: The Indian Citizenship Act is passed, granting citizenship to all Indigenous peoples born in the U.S., though many states continued to deny them voting rights for decades.

June 4, 1919: Congress passes the 19th Amendment, a victory won by working-class suffragists who organized, protested, and endured forced feeding in prisons.

June 6, 1937: Over 200,000 steelworkers walk out in the “Little Steel” strike, facing violent resistance from independent steel corporations across the Midwest.

Week 22

June 8, 1966: César Chávez and the UFW officially merge with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee, forming a unified front against agricultural conglomerates.

June 11, 1963: Governor George Wallace stands in the schoolhouse door at the University of Alabama to block Black students, but is forced to step aside by federalized National Guardsmen.

June 15, 1917: The Espionage Act is passed, immediately used by the state to imprison anti-war activists, socialists, and radical labor organizers like Eugene V. Debs.

Week 23

June 17, 1936: The mass strike of rubber workers in Akron, Ohio ends in a resounding union shop victory, cementing the effectiveness of the industrial sit-down strike.

June 19, 1865: Juneteenth—Union soldiers arrive in Galveston, Texas, enforcing the liberation of the last remaining enslaved people two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

June 21, 1877: Ten leaders of the Molly Maguires, a secret society of Irish anthracite coal miners, are hanged in Pennsylvania following an infiltration by Pinkerton detectives.

Week 24

June 24, 1903: Striking coal miners in Colorado are attacked by state militia at the behest of mining companies, escalating the Western Federation of Miners’ struggle.

June 26, 1975: The Pine Ridge Shootout: A confrontation on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation leaves two FBI agents and one Native American activist dead, leading to the controversial conviction and long-term imprisonment of AIM activist Leonard Peltier.

June 28, 1969: The Stonewall Riots erupt in New York City’s Greenwich Village, as queer, trans, and street youth fight back against a routine police raid, launching the modern LGBTQ+ liberation movement.

July

Week 25

July 2, 1964: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is signed into law, outlawing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin after decades of grassroots agitation.

July 5, 1934: “Bloody Thursday” in San Francisco; police open fire on striking longshoremen during the West Coast Waterfront Strike, killing two and prompting a city-wide General Strike.

July 6, 1892: The Homestead Strike turns deadly when Andrew Carnegie’s business partner, Henry Clay Frick, hires 300 armed Pinkerton detectives to attack striking steelworkers.

Week 26

July 11, 1916: The Federal Aid Road Act is passed, relying on heavily underpaid immigrant and local labor to lay down the first nationwide interconnected highway infrastructure.

July 12, 1917: The Bisbee Deportation: Armed vigilantes organized by Phelps Dodge copper executives kidnap over 1,000 striking miners in Arizona, loading them into cattle cars and abandoning them in the New Mexico desert.

July 15, 1959: Over 500,000 United Steelworkers launch a massive nationwide strike, halting 85% of U.S. steel production to successfully protect their work rules and health benefits.

Week 27

July 17, 1944: The Port Chicago disaster occurs; a munitions explosion kills 320 sailors, mostly Black laborers, leading to a historic mutiny trial when survivors refuse to return to unsafe conditions.

July 19, 1848: The Seneca Falls Convention begins in New York, organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, launching the formal fight for women’s civil rights and equality.

July 21, 1877: The Great Railroad Strike hits Pittsburgh; state militia fire into crowds of protesting workers, killing 20, leading the working class to retaliate by burning down rail yards.

Week 28

July 24, 1938: The Fair Labor Standards Act takes effect, establishing the first federal minimum wage, the 40-hour workweek, and the absolute ban on oppressive child labor.

July 26, 1948: President Harry S. Truman signs Executive Order 9981, desegregating the United States Armed Forces under intense pressure from civil rights advocates.

July 30, 1975: Notorious former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa vanishes in Michigan, highlighting the dangerous intersections of mid-century industrial unionism and organized crime.

August

Week 29

August 1, 1917: IWW organizer Frank Little is kidnapped from his boarding house in Butte, Montana, and lynched by masked thugs hired by Anaconda Copper company interests.

August 4, 1914: The tenant farmer rebellion peaks in Oklahoma, where impoverished white, Black, and Indigenous farmers organize to protest corporate landlord exploitation.

August 6, 1965: The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is signed into law, dismantling systematic literacy tests and institutional obstacles engineered to block Black voters.

Week 30

August 10, 1680: The Pueblo Revolt begins in New Mexico; Popé leads an organized Indigenous uprising that successfully expels Spanish colonial occupiers from the region for over a decade.

August 11, 1965: The Watts Riots erupt in Los Angeles, triggered by an incident of police brutality, laying bare the deep economic and racial inequalities plaguing urban America.

August 14, 1935: The Social Security Act is signed into law, creating a federal safety net for the elderly, unemployed, and disadvantaged, forced by widespread left-wing labor unrest.

Week 31

August 19, 1981: President Ronald Reagan permanently fires 11,345 striking air traffic controllers (PATCO) who defied a back-to-work order, dealing a devastating blow to organized public labor.

August 22, 1927: Italian immigrant anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are executed in Massachusetts on flimsy evidence, victims of anti-immigrant hysteria and political repression.

August 25, 1921: The Battle of Blair Mountain: 10,000 armed West Virginia coal miners clash with corporate mercenaries and state police in the largest armed labor insurrection in U.S. history.

Week 32

August 28, 1963: The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom takes place; 250,000 people gather to hear MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech and demand radical economic restructuring.

August 29, 1970: The Chicano Moratorium march against the Vietnam War in East Los Angeles is brutally dispersed by police, leading to the killing of prominent journalist Rubén Salazar.

August 31, 1891: Armed Tennessee coal miners surround corporate stockades, freeing convict laborers leased out by the state to suppress union mining wages.

September

Week 33

September 1, 1916: The Keating-Owen Act is passed, the first federal law attempting to regulate child labor by banning the interstate sale of goods produced by children.

September 4, 1882: The first Labor Day parade is celebrated in New York City, organized by the Central Labor Union to demonstrate the power and solidarity of the working class.

September 5, 1877: Oglala Lakota war leader Crazy Horse is fatally bayoneted by a U.S. soldier while resisting confinement at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.

Week 34

September 8, 1965: Filipino farmworkers led by Larry Itliong walk out on Delano grape growers, initiating the historic five-year Delano Grape Strike that birthed the UFW.

September 9, 1971: The Attica Prison Riot begins in New York; inmates seize the facility to demand basic human rights and an end to racist guard brutality.

September 11, 2001: Hundreds of union first responders, including firefighters, paramedics, and construction laborers, give their lives during rescue operations at the World Trade Center.

Week 35

September 14, 1929: Gastonia textile strike leader and labor songwriter Ella May Wiggins is murdered by a mob of corporate loyalists in North Carolina.

September 16, 1920: The Wall Street Bombing occurs; an unassigned horse wagon explodes in front of J.P. Morgan & Co., suspected to be an act of retaliatory anarchist warfare.

September 20, 1933: Over 100,000 coal miners strike across Pennsylvania, defying corporate coal barons and demanding the collective bargaining guarantees promised by early New Deal legislation.

Week 36

September 22, 1919: The Great Steel Strike begins; 350,000 steelworkers walk out across multiple states, facing massive corporate violence and red-baiting media campaigns.

September 24, 1869: “Black Friday”—Wall Street financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempt to corner the gold market, ruining small farmers and working families nationwide.

September 27, 1909: The historic shirtwaist strike known as the “Uprising of the 20,000” begins in New York, led by Clara Lemlich against sweatshop exploitation.

October

Week 37

October 1, 1910: The Los Angeles Times building is bombed by union ironworkers reacting to the newspaper’s fierce, decades-long anti-union editorial crusade.

October 4, 1927: Construction begins on Mount Rushmore; workers toil in treacherous, explosive conditions for low wages to carve a sacred Indigenous mountain.

October 5, 1877: The Nez Perce War Ends: Chief Joseph surrenders to the U.S. Army after a brilliant 1,170-mile fighting retreat, famously declaring, “I will fight no more forever.”

Week 38

October 8, 1871: The Great Chicago Fire destroys the city, clearing land that would be rebuilt on the backs of underpaid immigrant construction laborers working without safety codes.

October 12, 1898: The Virden Massacre occurs in Illinois; coal operators bring in armed guards to fire on striking miners, leaving 13 dead.

October 15, 1966: The Black Panther Party for Self-Defense is founded in Oakland, California, by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale, challenging systemic police brutality.

Week 39

October 17, 1979: Trans World Airlines flight attendants win a major sex-discrimination lawsuit, overturning corporate rules that fired attendants for marrying or gaining weight.

October 20, 1926: The historic Passaic Textile Strike in New Jersey concludes after a year of struggle, securing wage protections against a predatory corporate cartel.

October 24, 1902: The five-month Anthracite Coal Strike ends when President Theodore Roosevelt intervenes, forcing operators to accept arbitration and giving miners a 10% wage boost.

Week 40

October 26, 1917: The IWW organizes a massive lumber worker strike in the Pacific Northwest, successfully forcing timber barons to provide clean bedding and an eight-hour day.

October 29, 1929: “Black Tuesday”—The stock market crashes, exposing the rot of speculative capitalism and plunging millions of working-class families into the Great Depression.

October 31, 1909: A devastating coal mine explosion in Cherry, Illinois kills 259 miners, exposing the horrific human toll of unregulated industrial extraction.

November

Week 41

November 1, 1920: The Italian garment workers’ strike peaks in New York, demanding an end to piece-rate sweatshop schemes that exploited immigrant mothers.

November 5, 1916: The Everett Massacre occurs in Washington; corporate-backed deputies open fire on an IWW transport boat, killing at least five radical labor activists.

November 8, 1892: The New Orleans General Strike peaks; over 20,000 Black and white workers strike in total unity, completely paralyzing city commerce and winning wage increases.

Week 42

November 11, 1887: Four Haymarket martyrs—Albert Parsons, August Spies, Adolph Fischer, and George Engel—are executed by the state despite no evidence linking them to the bombing.

November 13, 1974: Plutonium plant worker and union activist Karen Silkwood dies under highly suspicious circumstances while driving to deliver safety violation files to a reporter.

November 16, 1907: Oklahoma becomes a state, entering the Union with a constitution deeply shaped by populists and labor activists, featuring early protections for workers.

Week 43

November 19, 1915: Legendary labor songwriter and IWW organizer Joe Hill is executed by firing squad in Utah on a framed murder charge, leaving behind the directive: “Don’t mourn—organize!”

November 20, 1968: The Farmington Mine Disaster kills 78 coal miners in West Virginia, a tragedy that directly catalyzed the passage of the 1969 Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act.

November 22, 1909: The “Uprising of the 20,000” begins in earnest as Clara Lemlich interrupts a meeting to declare a general strike of New York shirtwaist makers.

Week 44

November 23, 1887: The Thibodaux Massacre occurs in Louisiana; white vigilantes slaughter over 30 striking Black sugar cane workers who were demanding payment in real currency rather than scrip.

November 26, 1877: Reconstruction collapses as the final federal troops are withdrawn from Southern states, abandoning Black citizens to Jim Crow era violence.

November 29, 1864: The Sand Creek Massacre takes place in Colorado; U.S. volunteer cavalry butcher over 230 peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children, and the elderly.

December

Week 45

December 1, 1955: Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, sparking the 381-day Montgomery Bus Boycott that broke transit segregation.

December 4, 1969: Black Panther leaders Fred Hampton and Mark Clark are assassinated in their sleep by Chicago police and the FBI during a coordinated tactical raid.

December 6, 1865: The 13th Amendment is officially ratified, constitutionally abolishing chattel slavery across the United States, except as punishment for a crime.

Week 46

December 8, 1886: The American Federation of Labor (AFL) is founded in Columbus, Ohio, by Samuel Gompers, creating a national alliance of craft unions to organize skilled labor.

December 10, 1948: The UN adopts the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, driven heavily by global labor and civil rights coalition pressure following World War II.

December 11, 1951: The civil rights organization Civil Rights Congress delivers the historic petition “We Charge Genocide” to the UN, documenting systemic state violence against Black Americans.

Week 47

December 14, 1960: The United Nations General Assembly adopts the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, fueling radical domestic anti-imperial movements inside the U.S.

December 17, 1903: The Wright brothers achieve powered flight; their mechanical success rested on a wider ecosystem of uncredited blueprint designers and tool-and-die shop mechanics.

December 21, 1888: The radical German-language anarchist newspaper Die Freiheit published in New York urges workers to bypass political elections and rely on direct economic action.

Week 48