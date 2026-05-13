Silver punishes the doubters as $88 gets torched

Silver didn’t “consolidate,” it detonated straight through $88 dollars an ounce, humiliating the tourists still worshiping Fed speeches and CPI rounding errors.



The move doesn’t change the plan one inch: dollar-cost average into physical silver and serious miners, hold through the chaos until retirement, then only gradually diversify—while keeping the portfolio anti-fragile as long as the global debt bomb remains unresolved.

Nothing in sovereign balance sheets or entitlement math suggests a gentle resolution is coming.

This is not a game for paper-hand tourists

On January 30, 2026, silver spiked toward roughly $121 dollars intraday and then collapsed into the $75–$76 dollar zone in a single session—an intraday drawdown on the order of nearly 40 percent.

Trading didn’t “adjust”; exchange risk controls and broker systems kicked in, with CME-linked infrastructure officially blaming a data-center cooling failure that helped trigger cascading liquidations and broken pricing… a system perfectly designed to nuke anyone who doesn’t have diamond hands and a real time horizon.

Mr. Market still can’t price reality

That face-ripping crash wasn’t an anomaly, it was the logical outcome of a leveraged, algo-driven casino stapled to fragile plumbing.

The core thesis never moved: there are no major new world‑class silver discoveries lining up to flood supply, while industrial demand from solar, military, aerospace, AI data centers, robotics, and EVs keeps grinding higher. We wrote earlier this week about EVTOLS (flying taxis) using between 10 to 15 kilograms of silver per vehicle. We also reported on Toyota’s new battery breakthrough using 1 kilogram of silver per car.



When the pipes clog and price pukes, that is not “the top”; it is Mr. Market mispricing reality in public and begging disciplined accumulators to step in.

For those with available capital and a long time horizon, these dislocations are some of the best accumulation windows you ever get.

In that context, a disciplined approach—regularly adding to physical, accumulating high‑quality producers like Andean Precious Metals (ANPMF) , and refusing to let short‑term volatility overthrow a long‑term retirement plan—turns market turbulence into a weapon instead of a threat. The playbook is simple but demanding: keep dollar‑cost averaging, hold through retirement, and only then consider diversification—because until the global debt problem is meaningfully solved, silver and select miners belong at the core of any anti‑fragile portfolio.



We made the call on May 7, just 3 or 4 trading days ago and now Andean Precious Metals is trading at $5.50

May 7 screenshot above

May 13th Jump after reporting Q1 (ending March 31st, 2026) 18% move to the upside in 4 trading days.



1 year time horizon.



Up 325%



Andean Precious Metals: how a real operator looks

Against this backdrop, Andean Precious Metals (ANPMF) stands out as best practice for getting torque to silver without betting on a story‑stock science project. The company runs the San Bartolomé operation in Bolivia and has been scaling revenue, earnings, and cash flow as silver wakes up. From May 7, when ANPMF traded around $4.67 dollars, to the morning of May 13, when it changed hands near $5.50 dollars, the stock ripped roughly 18 percent in just four trading days—exactly what happens when a chronically mispriced, cash‑gushing operator finally gets noticed.

Q1 2026: numbers that demand respect

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Andean didn’t just muddle through—it posted the kind of print this sector almost never delivers:

Record quarterly revenue of 163.1 million dollars

Adjusted EBITDA of 71.0 million dollars and net income of 48.2 million dollars

Strong free cash flow of 39.6 million dollars

Continued margin expansion at San Bartolomé, with cash cost (CGOM) of 36 dollars per ounce and a gross margin ratio above 45 percent

Liquid assets over 200 million dollars, giving the company real firepower

In a space infamous for burning capital and diluting shareholders into oblivion, Andean is expanding margins, printing cash, and building a war chest. That is exactly what strength looks like.

From breakout to 8 dollars: conservative in this context

With silver reclaiming the high ground and Andean throwing off record revenue, fat margins, and real free cash flow, a near‑term target of 8 dollars a share still looks conservative, not heroic.

Silver’s structural setup—tight supply, rising industrial demand, and a debt‑saturated macro backdrop—means that violent repricings are a feature, not a bug, for well‑run producers like ANPMF. The job now is to keep stacking, keep accumulating operators that actually earn their cost of capital, and have the resolve to sit through the next “impossible” crash that everyone insists marks the end.

HOW TO SURVIVE THIS SECTOR WITHOUT GETTING LIQUIDATED

Silver mining equities are not designed for the average investor, and that’s exactly why they remain mispriced. Market structure, leverage, and Wall Street’s games amplify every stress event into a psychological stress test. If you don’t have a thesis, position sizing, and the stomach to keep buying when the screen turns blood red, this sector will eject you. The playbook is simple, brutal, and effective:

Keep dollar-cost averaging into physical and high-quality names like Andean.

Treat flash crashes and “infrastructure failures” as clearance sales, not existential threats.

Hold through retirement, then gradually diversify while keeping an anti-fragile core until the global debt trap is genuinely addressed—not just papered over with new acronyms.

Mr. Market will keep offering panic prices to people who can’t think past next week. The question is whether you plan to be the one selling your conviction to them—or the one accumulating while they scream.

end of segment