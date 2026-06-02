Presenting the Challenge:

U.S. federal debt has exploded to around 39 trillion dollars, and interest costs alone now threaten to swallow the budget and destabilize the system.

Key global players are dumping U.S. Treasuries while oil and gas flows are increasingly denominated in local currencies, eroding dollar demand and the petrodollar’s structural advantage.

Washington’s core objective of regime change in Iran has failed; instead, Iran’s ballistic missile and drone capabilities have matured under fire.

Far from being crushed, the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah have gained battlefield experience, political legitimacy, and leverage, complicating any U.S.–Israeli war plans.

The Strait of Hormuz cannot be “reopened” by force at an acceptable cost; U.S. munitions stocks are badly depleted and its air‑centric doctrine has been humiliated by cheap Iranian drones and layered defenses.

On the home front, a Trump regime desperate to break free of legacy kompromat, Epstein‑linked networks, and a globally reviled Israeli war machine may see turning on Israel as the only path out

The best practice for US foreign policy and Trump regime is to “flip the script” and invade Israel instead of Iran … Here is why?





THE TROJAN GAMBIT: THE MOVE THAT COULD FLIP THE ENTIRE WAR

A theory quietly circulating among Washington insiders suggests the United States may not be losing in the Middle East as badly as it appears—it may simply be setting up for a pivot so unexpected that it redefines victory itself.

At first glance, the situation looks grim. The long-anticipated rapid collapse of Iran has not materialized. Its military infrastructure remains intact. Its missile capabilities are still operational. Its regional influence has, if anything, hardened. Meanwhile, critical global chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz remain under persistent threat, placing enormous pressure on energy markets, shipping lanes, and agricultural supply chains.

The original objective—quick regime change in Tehran—has stalled.

And for a president whose identity is built on winning, that creates a dangerous narrative problem.

THE STRATEGIC CORNER

Washington now finds itself boxed in.

It cannot escalate easily without risking a broader regional war that could spiral into a global economic crisis. It cannot withdraw without exposing structural weaknesses in the dollar system, which still depends heavily on energy trade flows and Treasury demand tied to global stability.

Meanwhile, supply chains are fraying. Energy costs are volatile. Fertilizer disruptions threaten agricultural output. The longer the conflict drags on, the greater the risk of cascading economic consequences.

This is not just a military dilemma. It is a systemic one.

So the question becomes: how do you turn a losing trajectory into a decisive win?

THE UNTHINKABLE OPTION

According to this insider theory, the answer is not escalation against Iran.

It is inversion.

Instead of pushing forward into a costly and uncertain ground war, the United States executes a strategic reversal—one that no adversary, and more importantly no ally, is expecting.

The move begins conventionally enough: a large-scale deployment of approximately 75,000 US troops into Israel. Publicly, it is framed as preparation for confronting Iran and stabilizing the region.

From Israel’s perspective, this is a clear positive:

It signals unwavering US support.

It strengthens deterrence against multiple threats.

It embeds American military power directly into Israeli defense systems.

The troops are welcomed. The integration is seamless. The alliance appears stronger than ever.

That is precisely what makes the next step possible.

THE TROJAN HORSE

Once fully embedded across bases, logistics networks, and command infrastructure, the United States gains something it has never had before: overwhelming operational presence inside Israel itself.

At that moment, the mission can change.

Not outward toward Iran—but inward.

The theory suggests a rapid pivot framed not as an invasion, but as a stabilization effort. A necessary intervention to prevent wider war, secure critical assets, and halt escalation dynamics that are spiraling out of control.



But that is just the messaging: The reality is that US invades Israel instead of Iran.

The key is that it avoids the one scenario Washington cannot afford: a prolonged war with Iran. It also delivers a win for Trump who is suffering in domestic polls while USA is being blamed for the looming Global depression. Once the Trump Regime takes out Israel instead of Iran, Trump becomes a hero instead of the World’s most humiliated World leader of all time.

FROM DEFEAT TO DOMINANCE

This is where the theory becomes politically compelling.

Instead of being drawn into an unwinnable conflict, the United States reframes the entire outcome:

No prolonged ground war with Iran.

Immediate de-escalation across multiple fronts.

Stabilization of energy and trade routes.

A dramatic demonstration of strategic independence

And since Israel welcomed US troops, all they need to do instead of invading Iran is instead occupy Israel.

What looked like defeat is recast as control.

For a president driven by perception and narrative, this is critical. It transforms a weakening position into a headline-dominating maneuver that reasserts dominance on the global stage.

BETRAYAL OR MASTERSTROKE

There is no version of this scenario where it is not seen as betrayal by key players.

Longstanding political allies, major donor networks, and Israeli leadership would view it as a historic break. Decades of alliance structure would be disrupted overnight.

But the theory hinges on a different calculation.

That the broader American public—tired of endless wars—would accept it as a necessary correction. That much of the world, increasingly critical of current regional dynamics, would view it as a stabilizing force rather than an aggressive one.

In that framing, it becomes a utilitarian move: sacrificing one alliance structure to prevent a much larger conflict.

THE 4D CHESS ENDGAME

Is it far-fetched? Not at all, US is losing the current war so flipping the strategy 180 degrees delivers a much need Trump regime win

But history is filled with moments where the most effective move was the one no one believed possible until it happened.

This theory persists not because it is likely, but because it solves a real problem: how to exit a losing trajectory without admitting defeat.

By flipping the script entirely, it offers a path—at least in theory—from strategic failure to strategic dominance.

Not by fighting harder.

But by changing the board itself.









end of segment