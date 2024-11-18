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The market has distortions because people are gambling instead of acting responsibly.

Today, Dogecoin boasts a market cap of $54.6 billion, while all silver miners combined barely reach $19 billion.

But things will change quickly soon. Right now investors are distracted by capital flowing to a myriad of confusing things that are not even assets. Things like 'zombie corporations ' ( companies that are heavily indebted and unable to cover their interest payments from profits,) and 'frivolous tech apps '(which are tech startups with no clear path to profitability.)

We can't get out of this recession with apps that deliver pizza to each other, nor can people preserve wealth with doggy-style coins.

Silver Academy - The WORLD’S Only Media that is 100% Silver with over 10 articles per week



The silver mining sector struggles for attention, and we exist to shine the spotlight on Silver.

At the Silver Academy, we leverage our extensive expertise to produce over ten articles weekly on silver, systemic risks, and geopolitical issues. Our content is not just informative, it's a reassurance for investors, acting as the trusted voice in the industry.



Just as selling golf clubs and golf clothes or promoting Pebble Beach would benefit from advertising on the Golf Channel, promoting a silver mining operation would greatly benefit from being on our Silver Channel. Here, targeted advertising is not just important, it's vital. It's about reaching the right audience with the right message, and that's what we specialize in.



When promoting a silver mining operation, there's no better place to be than our Silver channel.

With our extensive reach and trusted content, your message will be heard by Silver enthusiasts, not the distracted doggy coin lovers.

Good News for Miners



Retraction, at the time this passage below was written (November 18, 2024) that statement below was true. But the company has moved into different direction effective immediately.



A News release was distributed Nov, 30, 2024 explaining the streamlined and leaner (and drastic fee structure reduction)





Retraction Joshua Bingham and or Conrad Kirakosian are sole and separate from Pixy LLC and affiliated medias.



Our R&D VP Joshua Bingham would like to visit with you at your earliest convenience to answer all your questions over your marketing objectives for 2025. He will be joined by Conrad who is in charge of deliverables.



Together they will go over your media plan for 2025.

Have a wonderful holiday season and let’s get stronger in 2025.



Sincerely,



Jon