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The System Tried to Liquidate Silver. It Failed.
A supposed data-center glitch erased 40% in a day—now silver and Andean Precious Metals are using the wreckage as their launchpad.
17 hrs ago
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News
23
13
March 2026
Israel and U.S. Burn Missiles on Purpose to Feed War Profiteers—SILVER in Every Bomb and Battery
Washington and Tel Aviv exhaust arsenals by design, keeping war factories humming, budgets bloated and bankers fed—while irreplaceable silver quietly…
Mar 17
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News
7
1
August 2025
Warhol protégé Margaux de la Croix—a 24"x24" limited screen print
$795 When governments debase currency to fund wars and fuel kleptocracy, savvy investors pivot to silver, gold, oil, and fine art.
Published on Silver Academy
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Aug 22, 2025
The 10 Songs That Own My Brain—With One Legendary Exception
A fiercely eclectic playlist of addictive hooks, sharp lyrics, and genre-busting surprises—deliberately excluding the only band too magnificent to judge…
Aug 7, 2025
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News
1
May 2025
Non Invasive Orthopedic Help is Here.
Float Therapy. Everything from Elite Sports Medicine to Reducing Stress, Pain & Anxiety.
May 6, 2025
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News
Each US worker has spent $53,000 in Taxes. Guess what You Got in Return?
First, I want to thank all the subscribers to this newsletter.
Published on Silver Academy
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May 2, 2025
April 2025
The Mind-Body Benefits of Alternating Sauna and Cold Plunge
the three minutes have passed, and you emerge not just physically invigorated, but mentally empowered.
Apr 29, 2025
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News
Gold & Silver: The Pendulum is Swinging Away from US Privilege to Safety.
The Majority of the World is Dumping US Treasuries to Buy Gold and Silver. Let's Join the Party
Published on Silver Academy
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Apr 17, 2025
China Prepares Six Strategic Countermeasures in Escalating Trade War with U.S.
IP investigations: a veiled threat to Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Nike, Disney and dozens more signals: “Your protected status isn’t guaranteed.”
Apr 8, 2025
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News
March 2025
For Every $10,000 in BANK You Get $76 bucks.
Take as Much Money Out of the Banks as You Can. Proof of concept below:
Published on Silver Academy
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Mar 22, 2025
Silver: Outperforming Gold yet Still Massively Undervalued
For people who missed the boat when Silver was 25 dollars per ounce will they now pile in if Silver is 25 cents per ounce?... follow the flawless logic.
Published on Silver Academy
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Mar 19, 2025
The Rise of Private Companies and Port Accumulation in Ancient Trade
After Trump pressure, Hong Kong conglomerate insists $22.8bn deal 'purely commercial'
Published on Silver Academy
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Mar 5, 2025
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